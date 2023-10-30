Love Island star Molly Marsh makes heartbreaking confession

Molly Marsh has heartbreakingly admitted she was “much happier” before finding fame on Love Island.

The 22-year-old placed fourth alongside her beau Zachariah Noble on the summer 2023 series of the hit dating show.

Speaking in a recent vlog, the Love Island star admitted: “I’ve just not been myself.”

Molly continued: “I’m not gonna get upset, but I’ve just been on a retreat to find my self love again, find my path, my direction with my career… almost cancelling out negativity and not thinking too much about what people say about me – especially online.”

“I feel like coming out of Love Island there’s been a lot of negatives, and I’m focusing on them more than anything.”

“I was much happier before Love Island. If I didn’t meet Zach and didn’t find love, I’d feel much worse.”

“I’m so grateful to have found love and something real in actually a fake environment, and just to have Zach means the world to me. He’s a star, he’s so supportive and he’s just amazing.”

“I’ve just been within myself really unhappy and a bit confused. I felt a bit lost, and I want you guys to know that that’s okay, because when I felt like that I was like ‘Is it just me that feels like this?’ Why do I feel so lost? I’m so confused.'”

“I’m struggling to make time for my friends, make time for my family. I’m working a lot, but I’m not choosing all the work that comes my way because I’m also being very selective.”

“Then I’m seeing a lot of negative things online, but then if you don’t post online it’s like ‘Have you broken up with Zach?,’ the next headline… and it’s like not everything will be on social media.”

“I see Zach all the time and half the time we don’t post anything because we’re just spending time together.”