Love Island star Mitch Taylor takes SWIPE at Molly Marsh following shock split from Zach Noble

Love Island star Messy Mitch appeared to take a swipe at close friend Zachariah Noble’s ex-girlfriend Molly Marsh, following their shock split earlier this year.

The pair first met on the tenth season of Love Island in 2023, and briefly split for a few months before getting back together.

However, after fans began to speculate the pair had split for a second time, Molly took to Instagram to confirm the news.

Months on from their split, Zach has shared a roundup of snaps, including one of a huge tattoo on his back.

Taking to the comments, close friend and fellow Islander Mitch appeared to take a swipe at Molly, claiming fans were now getting to see the “real Zach.”

He wrote: “Finally get to see the real Zach 🥹❤️,” to which followers questioned what he meant, with one writing: “Have we not been seeing “the real Zach”?

In response, Mitch wrote: “no,” as Zach replied: “🤣👀”

After rumours circulated that the couple had split up because they hadn’t been posting together on social media, she officially announced the split in July.

Sharing a statement to her story, Molly wrote: “I just want to confirm the rumours. Myself and Zac have split up and are no longer together.”

“We have parted ways as friends and thank you for all your love and support of our relationship over the past two years. Molly ❤️”

The split came just months after the pair had fans believing they got engaged, after Molly was captured flashing a ring on THAT finger.

Zach also shared a snap of his girlfriend’s hand as they boarded their flight to China, and wrote: “That time of year.”

However, shortly after, Zach confessed the entire thing had been a hoax: “So I recently lost a game of odds [on].” Molly added: “I think my pandora ring joke escalated a little too far.”

He confessed: “I love all the responses but um…”, with Molly adding: “But, unfortunately, he hasn’t got down on one knee.”