Love Island star Megan Barton Hanson looks unrecognisable in new photoshoot

The Love Island star posed in PVC lingerie and knee-high boots in a steamy photoshoot with photographer Courtney Paul.

The 27-year-old bleached her eyebrows for the look, which she shared on Instagram along with the caption: “BLONDE AMBITION.”

Commenting on the snap, one fan wrote: “Oh dear god! @meganbartonhanson_ you are so chameleon like in how you looks so different all the time! BRAVO! 👏🏻 🔥🔥 ”

A second wrote: “You look SO different 🤯🤯”, while a third penned: “the light eyebrows completely change your look! amazing!! 🔥”

Megan shot to fame in the 2018 series of Love Island, where she finished in fourth place with ex Wes Nelson.

The reality star has since come out as bisexual, and has publicly dated a number of women – including Demi Sims and Chelcee Grimes.