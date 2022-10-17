Love Island star makes shocking revelation about this year’s series

Love Island’s Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has made a shocking revelation about this year’s series.

The Turkish actress won the 2022 series of the dating show alongside her Italian boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti.

Despite all the “salon talk” between this year’s contestants, Ekin-Su has insisted NONE of them had sex in the villa.

She told The Guardian: “No one had sex this year. I’ll tell you why. It’s a new villa. There is this much space [she indicates about 10 inches] between the beds.”

“Who was going to have sex when there’s cameras everywhere? People were doing things towards the end, like blow drying. That was real but no one actually had their salon open.”

“Even when I left the villa with Davide, we couldn’t really relax. The time wasn’t right.”

Love Island is set to return for two new seasons in 2023, with new host Maya Jama at the helm.

The winter series will air early next year, while the summer series is expected to return in June 2023.