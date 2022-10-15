Love Island star makes dramatic career change

Love Island star Dom Lever is making a dramatic career change.

The 31-year-old shot to fame after appearing on the 2017 series of the hit dating show, where he found love with Jess Shears.

The father-of-two is now training to become a fireman, and recently started working at the Newton Abbot Fire Station.

The fire station confirmed the news on their Facebook page, as they shared an image of Dom and their other new recruits.

A spokesperson said in a statement: “We at Newton Abbot fire station would like to welcome the 6 new Firefighters that have recently joined our ranks.”

“Following a wave of recent retirements we have been fortunate enough to have a range of new starters join us within the past year.”

They continued: “These firefighters are all ranging between one years service, down to just a couple of months. Within this short period of time however, they have already started to demonstrate the correct attributes and skills required to be called a Firefighter.”

“They still all have a way to go in their training before being deemed as fully competent, but with the current effort and drive shown, we are confident they will prove they have what it takes to be part of the team.”

“Congratulations once again on your positions and best of luck on your future career with us here at Newton Abbot fire station.”

Jess and Don tied the knot in Mykonos in 2018, after meeting on Love Island the year prior.

The couple welcomed their first child back in 2019, and their second in June this year.

They have not yet revealed the names of either of their sons.