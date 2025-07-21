Love Island star Lydia Karakyriakou ‘soft launches’ new man after split from fellow Islander Ron Hall

Love Island star Lydia Karakyriakou has “soft launched” her new man after her split from fellow Islander Ron Hall.

In November last year, the pair went Instagram official following weeks of romance speculation, however they split just days before the recent series of All Stars.

Following their split, Ron surprised fans and his recent ex by entering the villa as a bombshell alongside Grace Jackson.

Following the announcement that the 27-year-old was joining the show, Lydia took to TikTok to take a brutal swipe at her ex for the timing of their split.

She posted a video on the social media platform hinting that she believed Ron and her ended because he wanted to go on the show.

The former Islander said on the video: “When he said the distance was going to be too long but you didn’t realise he meant South Africa.”

However, now, months on from their split, Lydia has teased a new man in her life.

In a post that including a series of photos, she wrote: “Turning 25 in Lake Como.”

In the collection of photos, one clip caught fans attention, which captured Lydia with her back to the camera, as a mystery man could be seen with his arms around her.

Ron and Lydia both shot to fame on the hit ITV dating show in 2023 – with Ron being an original Islander and Lydia entering the show Casa Amor.

While the pair didn’t couple up in the show when Ron stayed loyal to ex Lana Jenkins and Lydia had her eyes set on Tom Clare.

However last November, eagle-eyed fans recently noticed the pair’s “hard launch” on Instagram has been deleted.

Additionally, Lydia was posting on TikTok about being single – increasing fans suspicions at the time.

The pair neglected to mention one another in their social media posts that looked back on their past year, and she was absent from Ron’s yearly NYE celebration.