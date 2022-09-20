Love Island star Lucie Donlan shares wedding plans following engagement to Luke Mabbott

Lucie Donlan has opened up about her upcoming wedding to Luke Mabbott.

The Love Island stars, who appeared on different seasons of the dating show, got engaged in Finland last December after a whirlwind romance.

In a new interview with MailOnline, Lucie admitted she and Luke are considering eloping.

She told the publication: “We said we may just jet off somewhere ourselves and get married so we’re not decided on who would at our wedding just yet – it may only be just us two. We would prefer to have a much smaller wedding for sure.”

“We’re a family orientated couple. We would love our wedding to be just close family and friends.”

The 24-year-old added: “We are going to have a longer engagement. We are going to travel first – there are a lot of places that we want to visit.”

“We do keep talking about our wedding day though and obviously I have some ideas about what I’d like and I said to Luke I’m going to do a day of trying of wedding dresses for a bit of fun and to get an idea but we’re going to have two-three year engagement and start properly planning our wedding then.”

Recalling the moment Luke got down on one knee, Lucie said: “I couldn’t believe it. I was shocked. We have a video of the moment we got engaged but we haven’t put it out yet – we have kept it to ourselves.”

“He asked my parents beforehand which I didn’t know about it. He planned the entire trip to Finland himself and it was a surprise for me so I had an incline it might happen, but he organised everything, he designed the ring himself, it was amazing.”

“He’s a gentleman – beforehand when I watched him on Love Island, I always thought that he was a gentleman and that’s one of the reasons that I really like him. He’s traditional, a gentleman, and those are some of his best attributes. He will definitely take care of me.”