Love Island star Liberty Poole shares reason behind split from boyfriend in emotional statement: ‘Life is not a fairytale’

Love Island star Liberty Poole has shared the reason behind her split from DJ boyfriend Joshua Raybould.

The pair went official with their romance last August, and have been open with sharing their relationship on social media.

However, they reportedly split a couple of weeks ago after struggling to make their relationship work.

Addressing the reports, she shared a statement on her Instagram, writing: “Hi guys, just wanted to address this one time only.”

“Josh and I are no longer together. I know I shared a lot of my relationship and happiness online I did that because I honestly believed this would be my happy ending, and was ‘it’ for me as far as dating went.”

“Unfortunately life’s no fairytale. This was my ‘first’ for a lot. First real love, first serious relationship, first time living with someone, first time making someone part of the family.”

“With that comes a lot of unexpected trials no relationship is 100% perfect. There was no big scandal no cheating. Just an irreversible break down in communication.”

“Josh and I have parted amicably with fond memories of the love we shared. I wish him all the best for the future and hope he finds love, peace and happiness.”

A source told The Sun: “Liberty and Joshua made the tough decision to end their relationship.”

“They had an amazing year together, especially in the early stages when they were attached at the hip and going on holidays.”

“They loved getting to know each other, despite concerns from her friends that he was using her for fame,” the source continued.

“But once the honeymoon period was over, it was clear that they weren’t a compatible match long-term. Liberty is focusing on her new business and only wants people around her who are truly supportive.”

“It was fun while it lasted, but they both have different priorities and they couldn’t make it work.”