Love Island star Liberty Poole shares heartache after being body-shamed by cruel online trolls

Liberty Poole has shared her heartache, after being body-shamed by cruel online trolls.

The former Nando’s waitress admitted she’s been relentlessly trolled since finding fame on Love Island last summer.

In a new interview with The Sun, the 23-year-old said: “I still get trolling to this day. I posted on TikTok the other night and I still get trolling where people say I’ve got a big tummy.”

“You still get insecurities, but you’ve got to believe in yourself and not let it bother you.”

Liberty also opened up about a recent incident where she was verbally attacked by a group of men at an airport.

She said: “I turned up with no makeup on and I got penalised for it by a couple people. I was on my way to Tenerife with my friends and these people were on a messy stag do and they were shouting it through the airport in front of other people and said, ‘what’s happened to her since Love Island’ and shouting that I was a ‘catfish’ through the airport.”

“A lot of people were around and then they got onto the plane and told the air hostesses what they said about me, like it was something to be proud of…they were sat too not far behind.”

The TV personality continued: “As soon as I got off, I was looking not glam, which is fine and some girls asked for a photo, I say yes to everyone as I love meeting people and they then said to not worry as they’ll put an Instagram filter on me.”

“I won’t lie, I did get upset and was left in tears as I’m a human being with feelings but in the end, I powered through it and thought I could sit here and let this eat me up and believe what these people say, or I can go out there and make a change and use my platform for the good.”

“In life you’re going to get knocked down and it’s really all about knowing who you are and standing up for that. It’s normal, on social media everyone posts their best pictures, you’re always dolled up and I love getting glammed up, it’s always been me.

“I’ve always been a fan of my big lashes, big lips, everything, I love all of that. But it’s really important to let people know that you are going to have your down days and not going to feel as good sometimes. You’re going to be natural and you’re beautiful both ways.”

Liberty added: “If there is anything I can do with my platform is to help young girls know that and feel comfortable on social media.”

“I speak from the heart and that’s what I’ll always do. What is good about social media, is that your job is being yourself, I get to be unapologetically me.”

Liberty famously left the Love Island villa last year just days before the final, after splitting from her then-boyfriend Jake Cornish.