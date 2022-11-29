Love Island star Liam Reardon responds to romance rumours after cosy snap with mystery brunette

Liam Reardon has responded to romance rumours, after posting a cosy snap with a mystery brunette.

The Love Island star split from Millie Court over the summer, and he is now hoping to find love on Channel 4’s Celebs Go Dating.

The 23-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a series of photos from the summer, including a picture of him with a brunette beauty.

The Welshman captioned the post: “Summer series, had a blinder with my people👏🏽”

One fan commented: “Isn’t Liam on Celebs Go Dating? Is this the young lady he ends up with?”

Liam then set the record straight, replying: “That’s my cousin.”

Liam opened up about his split from Millie in an exclusive interview with Goss.ie last week.

When asked how he’s been since the breakup, the reality star replied: “[I’ve been] okay. A lot better now. It’s been a tough couple of months.”

“Going through a breakup is difficult anyway, but when you’re in the spotlight it’s even harder. Everyone wants to know your business, they feel like they’re involved, and it’s difficult.”

“But throughout, me and Millie have remained friends. We’ve been amicable and I have the utmost respect towards Millie… We still speak. We’re still friends. Nothing bad happened.”

“I have the utmost respect for her and there’s still a lot of feelings there and a lot of care there. So we still remain friends but are just doing our own thing,” he added.

Liam and Millie won the 2021 series of Love Island, but called it quits in July.