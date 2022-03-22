Love Island star Laura Anderson slams troll who says she’s ‘past her sell by date’

Laura Anderson has slammed a troll who said she’s “past her sell by date”.

The 32-year-old took to Instagram on Monday to share a fun video of her putting on fake tan to the song Toxic by Britney Spears.

The Love Island star captioned the post: “Happy International Day of Happiness! Do whatever makes you happy my angels and be whoever you want to be.”

One fan commented on the post: “Killing me everytime ahaha love your IG 😍😍😍”, while another wrote: “Content queen 😍”

However, it was a comment from a cruel online troll that caught Laura’s attention.

The comment read: “WAY TOO OLD FOR THIS, past your sell by date by about 10 years.”

Laura replied to the comment, writing: “Pahhaa I’m not a loaf of bread. Sell by date. Go for a nap, mate.”

It comes just days after the Scottish reality star hit back at a troll who bodyshamed her online.

The comment read: “I feel happy that women are confident and able to wear what they like, that is important. What I feel worried about is that without the breast enlargement I see a really really skinny frame.”

They went on to say: “Luckily I’m an adult woman that understands we are all different shapes and sizes, I just worry for young girls on here that might think this is what they need to look like.”

“I have 3 young girls and it worries me the pressure to look a certain way.”

Laura replied to the comment: “Please don’t talk to me as if I’m promoting unhealthy eating because you think I look skinny in one picture.”

She continued: “If any young girl follows me, watches my stories they’ll know I eat like a horse, sometimes I work out, sometimes I don’t and I’m a 32 year old woman – who will be teaching my kids about positive body image.”

“…and please for the love of god note that body positivity includes all size frames equally. I’m so fed up of being spoken to like less of a woman because the world’s obsessed with women’s weight. Who cares, I’m a person not a size.”

Laura also wrote on her IG Stories: “I’m a person not a size…So fed up with people thinking it’s alright to comment on other women’s bodies. Get over yourselves!”