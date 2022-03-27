Love Island star Katie Salmon announces the birth of her first child: ‘My life is complete’

Love Island star Katie Salmon has announced the birth of her first child with her fiancé Harry.

The reality star, who appeared on the hit dating show in 2016, welcomed a baby girl named Thaiga Dean.

Taking to Instagram on Mother’s Day to share the exciting news, Katie wrote: “Am officially a Mummy!!!!🥺🐯💕✨”

The new mum continued: “Had some time off in my baby bubble but figured today would be the best day to let you all know. We welcomed our beautiful baby girl into this magical world. Thaiga Dean ( pronounced Tiger ) 🐯💕✨”

“I never thought I could feel this way, am completely in love and thought I had everything in life until she came. My life is complete.”

“Thank you to the NHS and Arrowe park hospital I couldn’t have done it without you guys. You have been amazing! We are so lucky to have you.”

Katie added: “My family and friends who have brought us gifts and been so supporting. Incl @chelseascupcakesxx with her amazing cake.”

“And my fiancé who is just my rock, you are my dream, thank you for giving me the world. We got you forever!”

“Going back into my bubble now I’ll be back soon but right now I’m just so content being with my little family and enjoying every second of this incredible blessing. Universe thank you for the greatest gift alive. My beautiful baby daughter. ❤️✨🐯”

