Love Island star Katie Salmon announces her engagement

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Love Island star Katie Salmon has announced her engagement to her boyfriend Harry.

The reality star, who appeared on the hit dating show in 2016, shared the exciting news on Instagram.

She wrote: “HE ASKED ME TO BE HIS WIFE 😭❤️My best friend, my twin flame, The love of my life asked me to marry him and made me the happiest girl alive!!!!😢”

“My baby, we’ve been through so much together and built so much, I cannot wait to share this next chapter with you and take your hand in marriage forever.”

“I love you so much I have no other words to say! The best Christmas … ❤️ YES, YES YES,” Katie added.

Katie and Harry moved to Thailand earlier this year to “start a new life” together.

