Love Island star Kady McDermott reunites with Myles Barnett – weeks after he announced their split

Kady McDermott has revealed she’s rekindled her romance with Myles Barnett.

Just weeks after former TOWIE star Myles announced their split on social media, Kady has confirmed that they’re still a couple.

The reality star, who appeared on Love Island back in 2017, revealed the news on their home renovation account on Instagram.

The couple bought a Hertfordshire property together in April 2019, and have been documenting renovations over the past year on their @ourbungalowproject_ Instagram.

In a post on their Instagram Story, Kady wrote: “Just to stop all the personal dms because we are literally get one every single minute, which is understandable.”

“Me and Myles are will both be living in this house as a couple, couples do argue. It is a very exciting time for us both but also ridiculously stressful.”

“Me and Myles can’t wait to live in our forever home and will continue to share our journey with you,” she said.

The news comes just weeks after Myles said he and Kady hadn’t been together for “a while” in a statement shared on his personal Instagram Story.

He wrote: “Still been getting a lot of messages about Kady and I. Just want to clarify to finally put it to bed! We are not together and haven’t been for a while.”

“Obviously we have a house project together so will be finishing that to sell! We are still friends etc and haven’t finished on bad terms and I wish her the best!”