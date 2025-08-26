Love Island star joins cast of Made In Chelsea for new series – six years after first appearance

Love Island star Chuggs Wallis has joined Made In Chelsea for the new series – six years after his first appearance.

The 27-year-old is best friends with Temps and Tristan Phipps, and made his debut on Made in Chelsea before going on Love Island in 2019.

Following his first appearance on the show, he went back for a second chance at love on All Stars earlier this year, but failed to find love.

Chuggs is one of the six new members to join the series, including Made in Bondi star Molly Paradice, who previously had a whirlwind romance with Tristan Phipps.

Close friend and girlfriend of Freddy Knatchbull, Olly Claxton-Newman and Rhianna Collins have also joined the series.

Another new castmate is Maddison Tarrant-Willis, who is a housemate and best friend of Jules Pollard.

Model and chef Kit Paterson, who has his sights set on a fellow cast member in the new series, and Arman Pouladian-Kari, who was once in a relationship with Yas Zweegers, are the two new members who remain.

The new series will kick off in Thailand, where the newcomers are already delivering the drama.

Reality television royalty, Lisa Vanderpump, is also expected to make an appearance on the show.