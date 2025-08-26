Ad
HomeUK Showbiz

Latest Posts

Love Island star joins cast of Made In Chelsea for new series – six years after first appearance

From ITV Love Island All Stars SR2 Ep24: on ITV2 and ITVX Pictured: CHUGGS.
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent

Love Island star Chuggs Wallis has joined Made In Chelsea for the new series – six years after his first appearance.

The 27-year-old is best friends with Temps and Tristan Phipps, and made his debut on Made in Chelsea before going on Love Island in 2019.

Following his first appearance on the show, he went back for a second chance at love on All Stars earlier this year, but failed to find love.

From ITV
Love Island All Stars SR2 Ep21: on ITV2 and ITVX
Pictured: CHUGGS.

Chuggs is one of the six new members to join the series, including Made in Bondi star Molly Paradice, who previously had a whirlwind romance with Tristan Phipps.

Close friend and girlfriend of Freddy Knatchbull, Olly Claxton-Newman and Rhianna Collins have also joined the series.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MOLLY PARADICE :))) (@mollyparadice)

Another new castmate is Maddison Tarrant-Willis, who is a housemate and best friend of Jules Pollard.

Model and chef Kit Paterson, who has his sights set on a fellow cast member in the new series, and Arman Pouladian-Kari, who was once in a relationship with Yas Zweegers, are the two new members who remain.

The new series will kick off in Thailand, where the newcomers are already delivering the drama.

Reality television royalty, Lisa Vanderpump, is also expected to make an appearance on the show.

Ad
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent
Sophie Byrne | Showbiz Correspondent

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

us showbiz

uk showbiz

Latest News

@goss.ie
161.0k Followers
Follow

Contact us

Call to action

Interested in advertising with Goss Meda? Email our Sales Team below for our advertising rates.

EMAIL