Love Island star Indiyah Polack surprises beau Dami Hope in the sweetest way

Indiyah Polack has surprised her beau Dami Hope in the sweetest way.

The couple met on the 2022 series of Love Island, and quickly moved in together.

The Dublin native celebrated his 27th birthday on March 27, and Indiyah decorated their apartment in celebration.

Indiyah decorated their apartment with black helium-filled balloons, with gold string.

The former waitress also gifted her beau giant silver balloons which spelled out his name.

Sharing photos from the occasion on Instagram, Dami wrote: “27 on the 27th, golden year baby ⭐️.”

“Thanking God for everything, past, present and future. Way more greatness to come in this life of mine. 🙏🏾.”

Dami continued to write: “Thanks to my darling wifey for making my day special and the gag is – she said she ain’t even done yet 🥹♥️.”

Meanwhile Indiyah penned a sweet birthday tribute to her beau, writing: “Happy birthday to my one and only!”

“To think a year ago we didn’t even know each other existed and here we are deeply in love and living our best lives together!”

“Each day I’m excited to know you more and more ♥️So grateful for you, and I hope you have an amazing day!”

Indiyah continued: “I’m not half as good with my words as you are but so glad you’re my mine!!!!”

“Here’s to 27 and many more, I love you and I’m so proud of you 🫶🏾🥂🥳💕.”

“oh yeah hope you’re enjoying the birthday that most definitely isn’t over yet, you deserve it!! 🫶🏾💕💕.”