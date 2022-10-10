Love Island star in talks to take part in the Eurovision Song Contest

Love Island’s Antigoni Buxton is in talks to represent Greece at the Eurovision Song Contest next year.

The 26-year-old, who has Greek/Cypriot heritage, recently travelled to Athens to showcase her tracks.

The reality star has submitted three songs for consideration, and is hopeful she’ll appear on stage at the contest in Liverpool in 2023.

Antigoni told MailOnline: “I’m submitting three songs but one in particular is my favourite.”

“It’s an up-tempo, powerful, fiery and romantic track with both Greek and English lyrics.”

“Combining modern sounds and Hip-hop production with Greek traditional sounds and melodies is my style,” she continued.

“I’m so proud of my Greek roots and my goal as a musician is to share Greek sounds and culture with the world.”

“As the Eurovision is being held in the UK where I live, it would be an honour to be able to use my platform here to shine a light on the country I’m representing,” she added.

Antigoni appeared on the 2022 series of Love Island, but sadly she was unlucky in love.

The singer set her sights on Davide Sanclimenti and Jay Younger in the villa, but didn’t have the chance to pursue a relationship with either of them as she was dumped from the Island during week 4.