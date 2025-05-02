Love Island star hospitalised after ‘unbearable pain’ that resulted in surgery

Love Island star Adam Collard has revealed that he was in “unbearable pain” before undergoing surgery earlier this week.

The 29-year-old and his fiancé Laura Woods got engaged last year, and recently welcomed their first child together – a baby boy named Leo.

Adam has now taken to Instagram to share a health update, and wrote: “Last Wednesday I was driving home for 30 minutes after a full day at work, and by the time I got home I could barely walk into the house.”

“The pain was unbearable to the point I was biting and screaming into my pillow. I couldn’t find comfort and after an hour I lost the feeling in my right leg all the way down to my toes.”

“Not able to lift it from the hip. Which was scary and Laura had to ring an ambulance.”

The fitness coach explained that the pain had started with a “tweak” which had caused a “stabbing sensation” in his right glute and knee.

Despite working with physios and osteopaths, he saw “no progress” and it reached the point where he couldn’t even sit in a chair without feeling pain.

“Driving the car was a solid 9/10 pain. Even feeding Leo in bed was unbearable because of the slump position of the lumbar spine. Not ideal when you have a newborn. Which got to me mentally as well as physically,” he continued.

Adam explained that he began getting spinal injections and nerve root blockers which seemed to be working until this week’s incident.

“The disc was ruptured and almost fully compressing the sciatic nerve, hence the loss of feeling in my right leg,” he shared.

“After this, we opted for Lumbar Decompression and Discectomy operation to shave the discs down and release the nerve.”

He then confirmed that he’s on the road to recovery, and shared with his followers: “Surgery went well, I’ve already got the feeling back in my leg now which is great now it’s just sore from the wound on my back.”

“My surgeon said that once he cut in he realised the discs were very bad, One of them had cracked so it was pushing into m sciatic nerve.”

“Now the real work begins, a slow build up, full recovery and being smart around my training for the next 12 months and probably forever in some cases.”

“Thank you to those closest to me helping out over the last few months, my friends and family, and all of you lot and your messages reaching out. Now, it’s comeback SZN…’

Adam Collard left Love Island with Zara McDermott after splitting from Rosie Williams for her.

They pair dated for eight months after leaving the villa before eventually going their separate ways.