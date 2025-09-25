Love Island star Helena Ford ‘in talks’ for upcoming All Stars series after admitting they can’t return to day job

Love Island star Helena Ford is reportedly “in talks” for the upcoming series of All Stars after admitting she can’t return to her day job.

Early next year, the Love Island spin-off will return for a third season, and producers are searching far and wide for iconic Islanders to join the cast.

According to new reports, Helena Ford is among those on the list and in early talks for her second chance at love.

An insider told The Sun: “Helena was a huge hit on the last series of the show and her on/off relationship with Harry and her deadpan jokes were a hit with viewers. She’s been in super early talks.

“Tyrique from series 10 was also in tentative talks before leaving for Love Island Games in the US.”

The 29-year-old recently confessed she doesn’t believe she’ll be able to return to her old job as a flight attendant.

The blonde beauty, who previously worked as an air hostess, has confessed she doesn’t think she’ll be allowed to fly again very soon – and wants to go to therapy.

Speaking to the Daily Star at the National Television Awards at London’s O2 on Wednesday night, Helena confessed: “I don’t think they will take me back after that roast I did. Plus all the passengers will think, ‘Oh no, I’m going to get roasted now.’”

“Never say never, but I’m not looking to go back at the moment, definitely not.”

She continued: “I think I need to take a break and to do some therapy first – I watched a lot of things back that I didn’t like in myself, so there’s that to work on first.”

During her stay in the villa, she was the subject of heated arguments and a rocky romance with Harry Cooksley, which made her one of the most notable Islanders of the year.

Speaking about what she’s been up to since leaving the series, Helena confessed: “It’s been mad since leaving the show.”

“I’ve had so many new opportunities and people recognise me everywhere. For me, it’s about moving forward and seeing where this crazy journey takes me.” Helena acknowledged that while her romantic life didn’t work out in the villa, she hasn’t given up. She confessed: “I still have a romantic side. I need a break for the time being and possibly some therapy as well, but let’s just say I’m keeping my options open.”