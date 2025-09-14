Love Island star Helena Ford confesses she ‘needs to do some therapy’ following dramatic stint on series

Love Island star Helena Ford has confessed she “needs to do some therapy” following a dramatic stint on the series.

The 29-year-old appeared on the latest series of the reality dating show and was involved in a dramatic love triangle with Shakira Khan and Harry Cooksley.

The blonde beauty, who previously worked as an air hostess, has confessed she doesn’t think she’ll be allowed to fly again very soon – and wants to go to therapy.

Speaking to the Daily Star at the National Television Awards at London’s O2 on Wednesday night, Helena confessed: “I don’t think they will take me back after that roast I did. Plus all the passengers will think, ‘Oh no, I’m going to get roasted now.’”

“Never say never, but I’m not looking to go back at the moment, definitely not.”

She continued: “I think I need to take a break and to do some therapy first – I watched a lot of things back that I didn’t like in myself, so there’s that to work on first.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HELENA FORD (@helenaforddd)

During her stay in the villa, she was the subject of heated arguments and a rocky romance with Harry Cooksley, which made her one of the most notable Islanders of the year.

Speaking about what she’s been up to since leaving the series, Helena confessed: “It’s been mad since leaving the show.”

“I’ve had so many new opportunities and people recognise me everywhere. For me, it’s about moving forward and seeing where this crazy journey takes me.”

Helena acknowledged that while her romantic life didn’t work out in the villa, she hasn’t given up.

She confessed: “I still have a romantic side. I need a break for the time being and possibly some therapy as well, but let’s just say I’m keeping my options open.”