Love Island star Harry Cooksley reveals he’s FINALLY getting tattoo tribute to ex-girlfriend removed

Love Island star Harry Cooksley has revealed he will finally be getting rid of his tattoo dedicated to his ex-girlfriend and fellow Islander Emma Munro.

Emma entered the series as one of the Casa Amor bombshells, leaving Harry stunned when she arrived.

While Emma was later dumped in a dramatic triple elimination, Harry went on to finish the show as runner-up alongside partner Shakira Khan.

Since leaving the show, tensions between Harry and Emma have spilled onto social media.

Fans have branded Emma “bitter and jealous,” with some suggesting she had gone into the villa with a plan to reconnect with her ex.

Now, in the comments of his latest vlog, Harry has revealed he would be “rectifying” his tattoo this week.

In the comments, one fan wrote: “Are we not able to do tattoo removal in England? Lmao,” to which Harry replied: “We are yes and that will be rectified this week😂”

It was revealed in the villa that Harry still had an “E” engraved on his wrist as a memorial to Emma, with whom he had a three-year relationship before their breakup in 2024.

Last month, Harry appeared on a podcast where he questioned why Emma had blocked him on every platform.

Emma responded at the time with a TikTok, insisting Harry already knew the reason, claiming it happened more than a year ago after he “broke her trust” during their relationship.

She said: “I blocked Harry because he betrayed me then got kicked out of the house. He knows exactly why he’s been blocked.”

“He has my number so can obviously contact me if he needs me. I’m in two minds about whether I should unblock him or not. He saw me the other day and he did ask me to unblock him.”

In the same video, Emma also challenged Harry’s interest in whether or not he had been blocked.

However, fans quickly criticised her for repeatedly mentioning him, with one writing: “Give it a miss now. He’s with someone else,” while others urged her to “move on.”

Emma later replied to another fan who pushed her to reveal more about Harry’s alleged betrayal.

They commented: “Girl I’m begging you to please expose that fraud, he’s getting away with his behaviour too easily.”

Looking into the camera with a confused expression, Emma shot back: “Which one, you need to be more specific,” before laughing and adding emojis.

Meanwhile, Harry has appeared to fire back with a subtle dig of his own.

Under one of his videos, a fan wrote: “Living his best life and on the other side a certain someone wants to cause even more issues for him by including his name in ALL her videos…”

Harry liked the remark and replied: “Living good over this side.”

Their drama is only the latest fallout from their time in the villa, where Emma confronted Harry about the breakdown of their relationship.

She accused him of bringing other women into the home they once shared.

She told him: “The fact of the matter is, you’ve brought girls into our home, and I wouldn’t do that to you, because that was the rules, and you think the rules don’t apply to you.

“It’s my house, Harry. You think as soon as there’s a boundary in place, cross it?

“You think, ‘oh yes, let me just f*** this up’, like there’s just no need for any other woman to be in my house.”

Despite the fiery exchanges, the pair remained amicable in the end, with Harry giving Emma a hug after she was dumped from the villa in a triple elimination.