Love Island star Harry Cooksley jokes he’s ‘still unemployed’ as partner Shakira Khan bags HUGE TV gig

Love Island star Harry Cooksley has admitted he’s “still unemployed” after it was reported his partner Shakira Khan bagged a huge TV gig.

Prior to his time in the villa, the 30-year-old Love Island star was a football player for Farnham Town FC.

And following his time in the villa, he took to social media to reveal he was getting ready to play a match, confirming his return to the pitch.

He said: “It’s that time… the return to football. Because apparently I’m still unemployed and I’ve got to go back to my day job.”

Poking fun at himself, he added: “I might have come second on Love Island but I am a winner.”

Meanwhile, The Sun revealed his partner Shakira has reportedly “signed up” for a huge ITV show with a celebrity host.

Gary Lineker will host the new quiz show, The Box, following his departure from the BBC, and Shakira has reportedly become the first big star to sign up.

The filming will reportedly begin this week, with the Love Island star appearing alongside a host of well-known stars.

It comes after The Sun revealed that ITV was eager to capitalise on the excitement surrounding the summer season by scheduling this year’s Islanders on its primetime programming.

A source said: “All eyes are on The Box as it’s a new format and it’s Gary’s first for ITV.”

“But signing up Shakira is a smart move because she remains a big favourite with the younger audience and is smashing it outside the villa.”

“She’ll rub shoulders with big household names, but execs are confident she will hold her own,” the source continued.