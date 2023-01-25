Love Island star Haris’ dad defends him over resurfaced footage of street fight

Love Island star Haris Namani’s dad has defended him over resurfaced footage of a street fight he had been involved in.

The clip shows the 21-year-old punching someone in the face, before knocking him down with a second blow.

According to The UK Sun, the footage, which was taken after a boozy night out in May 2022, was first circulated on Snapchat.

After the first punch, Haris is heard yelling: “I’m not a bully” as a friend watching cheers him on, yelling: “Go on Haris”.

While throwing the second punch, the 21-year-old yells: “I’m not a bully, I’m not a f**king bully.”

Haris then turns to the camera and continues to say: “On my mum’s life…”

After the footage resurfaced online, Haris’ dad Mehedin Namani jumped to his defence, telling MailOnline: “This happened two years ago.”

“They’re friends, they shook hands,” Mehedin said of Haris and the unnamed boy in the clip. “This was a long time ago – it’s nothing.”

“He’s not a bad boy, he’s got a good record. He’s been brought up in the right way. This is just people who are jealous and they want to put him down.”

“The kid who Haris punched is okay with with him now. It was a misunderstanding at that time.”

“If you were speak with the kid who it was, the kid would not have anything bad to say about Haris.”

A friend of Haris previously told The UK Sun: “We were all surprised when we heard Haris was going on Love Island.”

“He’s got quite a bit of a temper on him and if someone says something he’s more than prepared to have a fight,” Haris’ friend continued.

“He’s got an advantage being a boxer and he knows he can cause damage because he trains four times a week.”

“He knows what he is capable of because of his training. That kind of stuff has to stay in the ring. I’m surprised ITV didn’t do further checks.”

“I saw the row between him and Shaq [Muhammad] and wasn’t surprised in the slightest. That’s the type of guy he is. What you see is what you get.”

Haris and his fellow Love Island contestant Shaq were involved in an explosive row last week.

During one episode, the Islanders played a game of dares-meets-beer pong, which stirred up some serious tension in the villa.

As the Islanders made some mad moves, Tanya Manhenga was dared to snog the three boys she thinks are the best kissers, but didn’t choose Shaq – who she’s coupled up with.

After the game, Shaq appeared annoyed as the boys debriefed on the night’s antics.

The camera then cut to Shaq telling Haris to “shut the f**k up”, which escalated into a full-blown row as the other boys jumped in to separate them.

In the following episode, Shaq and Haris, who appeared to have calmed down, sat down for another heated conversation.

After Haris told Shaq not to “dad” him, the pair agreed to disagree and walked away from the situation.

Haris faces the axe on tonight’s episode of Love Island alongside Kai Fagan, Tom Clare, Anna-May Robey, Tanya Manhenga and Tanyel Revan.

According to The UK Sun, the TV salesman was told to leave the villa last night, hours before a video of him involved in a street brawl emerged.

A source told the publication: “Haris was booted off Love Island last night.”

“There was a dumping and he got the chop,” the source continued. “It is, in part, a relief for the show’s bosses in light of the video of Haris in a street fight.”

A Love Island spokesperson told Goss.ie: “We would never comment on dumpings or show formats to avoid ruining the show for the viewers.”

Haris is currently coupled up with ring girl Olivia – who has also been getting to know bombshell Tom.