Love Island star Sammy Root ‘hard launches’ new girlfriend just months after split from fellow Islander

Love Island star Sammy Root has “hard launched” his new girlfriend just months after splitting from fellow Islander Elma Pazar.

The 24-year-old first shot to fame in 2023, when he won Love Island alongside then-girlfriend Jess Harding.

Following this, he appeared on the All Stars series, where he struck up a romance with fellow TOWIE star Elma Pazar.

The pair went on to date for four months before their explosive breakup played out in June, on screen in TOWIE.

Now, Sammy has shocked fans by appearing to go public with his new girlfriend, TikTok star Ella Burke.

In a clip posted to her social media, the pair appeared cosy as they tasted-tested dessert.

Elsewhere in the clip, the pair laughed together before Ella affectionately touched Sammy’s face.

Fans took to the comments to express their shock, claiming Sammy “moved on fast.”

One wrote: “He’s already got a new girl? thought he had just broken up with Elma??”

“Hard launch omgggg,” “He moved on fast!” “Hard launch is wild,” “Oh damn hard launch,” were among other comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ella Burke (@3llaburkemain)

As recent as August, scenes aired on TOWIE, which showed Elma breaking down as she came face-to-face with her ex following their split.

At the time, a source told the Daily Mail: “They split during filming of TOWIE’s latest series in Portugal and the breakdown of their relationship has been captured for the show.”

‘It was always a gamble, particularly on Elma’s part, to pursue their romance especially given their age difference.”

“Sadly, everything has now fallen apart and they’re not even on speaking terms.”

A TOWIE insider added: “It’s not been a straightforward split between Elma and Sammy. Viewers will see how they navigate their feelings, as they discuss their issues to see whether they can make their relationship work going forward.”

“They have a strong connection with each other and nobody really knows what will happen with them over the coming weeks.”

“Throughout the series, which is currently being filmed, their story features some of the rawest and emotional reality TV ever shot for TOWIE.”