Love Island star ‘hard launches’ boyfriend she was dating BEFORE appearing on the show

Love Island star Yasmin Broom has “hard launched” her boyfriend she was dating before appearing on the show.

The 26-year-old appeared on the latest series of the show, entering Casa Amor on day 27.

She appeared to strike up a connection with main villa Islander Giorgio Russo during Casa, but he decided to friendzone her just hours before making a decision to stay single.

Despite not finding love in the villa, she has appeared to rekindle her romance with former Altrincham Town player Joe Nuttal.

On TikTok, the 26-year-old shared a sweet video of Joe lifting her from behind and holding her in the air.

Many fans took to the comments, with one writing: “Not the hard launchhhhhh,” to which Yasmin responded: “Straight to hard launch.”

Fellow Islander Alima wrote: “Cutiessssss,” to which she replied: “🥰❤️”

Fans had long suspected that Yas and the footballer were secretly back together when they seemed to travel to Rome together a few days after she was dumped from the Island.

A source told The Sun in July: “Yaz and Joe were seeing each other before the villa and they’ve now rekindled their romance after she left.

“She’d take him to concerts with her before appearing on Love Island, and now they appear to have jetted off to Italy together.”

“He posted a photo dump of them together in the same place but it’s now been deleted.”

Before appearing on the series, Yasmin had appeared on another show – The X Factor.

She was a part of a group called Four of Diamonds, who made it through to the live shows and pushed on until week five in 2016.

After being eliminated, they released a string og hit singles and worked with artists such as Burna Boy and Saweetie.