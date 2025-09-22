Love Island star Georgia Harrison SHUTS DOWN rumours she has joined dating app Raya just weeks before due date

However, taking to her Instagram stories, the 30-year-old shared an article written by The Mirror, which read: “Pregnant Georgia Harrison joins dating app Raya a month before baby’s due date.”

Speaking to her followers, Georgia said: “I don’t usually respond to clickbaity articles right but this one is worded horrifically and it isn’t just this one it’s gone out on different news outlets.”

“I was asked to comment on it but I honestly just thought it was silly. First of all it’s untrue, I definitely did not sign up to Raya recently.”

“I signed up to Rayya when I was single to meet someone which I did,” she motioned to her partner.

“I’m now seven and a half months pregnant about to have a baby in a very happy relationship. I definitely do not need to be on a dating app and I don’t actually need any new friends either. I’ve cancelled my membership and this is just completely out of context so yeah.”

The comments come just days after Georgia has teased bringing cameras into her life full-time for a reality TV show with her partner, Jack, as her due date for their first child nears.

Speaking to The Sun, she said: “I think it would be really fun to do a reality TV show based around motherhood.”

“I think I’ve shared so much of the harder parts of my life through television.”

“It would be really nice to actually be filming something that was highlighting the most important part of my life, which is when I actually found a happy ending, becoming a mother, getting to a stage that I’m actually having a lot of fun,” she continued.

She added: “It would definitely be good to do something like that further down the line.”

“But I don’t know what parenthood is going to be like yet. So, you know, when you do agree to film any sort of show, it is so much tougher than it looks,” she confessed.

“It’s not just like a camera pops in for an hour. You are filming like 10 to 12 hours a day. And obviously my partner has a normal job.”

“At the same time, he’s not someone who has ever been involved in television. It would be how he feels about it as well, because you would want to make sure that it makes your relationship stronger,” the 30-year-old stated.