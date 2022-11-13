Love Island star Georgia Harrison confirms new romance

Love Island star Georgia Harrison is officially off the market.

The 27-year-old, who shot to fame on the 2017 series of the ITV dating show, has confirmed she has a new boyfriend.

Speaking to The Sun, Georgia said: “I’ve got a boyfriend at the moment, a first time in a long time.”

The reality star continued: “He’s not someone in the limelight and he’s not someone I’ll ever bring into the limelight. I’m done with those awful boys on reality TV that do not serve you well.”

“I’ve met a nice man; he has his life and I have mine and that’s it. We’ve been dating for a few months but official for a few weeks.”

When asked if she had dropped the L-bomb yet, Georgia joked: “I won’t say that in case he reads it, I’ll keep him on his toes.”

The Essex native added: “I’m in the best place I’ve ever been, health wise, happiness wise, I’m in a really good place.”

“The last couple of years thought me to acknowledge things and to not bottle things up.”

“I’ve been on a more healing journey and acknowledging things that maybe I didn’t acknowledge before – letting out things from my childhood, things from my teenage years and I feel like I’ve let go of a lot and I’m ready for a really good stage in my life.”