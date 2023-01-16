Love Island star Gemma Owen ‘dating English rapper’ following Luca Bish split

Gemma Owen has responded to rumours she’s dating rapper Bugzy Malone.

According to The UK Sun, the Love Island star has grown close to the Grime artist, whose real name is Aaron Davies, in recent weeks.

A source told outlet: “Gemma and Aaron have enjoyed a few dates over the past few weeks. They have told their closest friends they are dating and seem really happy together.”

“Gemma and Aaron are keeping their relationship out of the public eye for now because it is early days.”

“He is really into her and has made it clear how he feels. It is all very new and exciting for both of them but they are taking it slowly,” the insider added.

It comes after Gemma split from Luca Bush in November, just three months after they left the Love Island villa.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie at PrettyLittleThing‘s Christmas Party in Dublin last month, Gemma admitted the break-up “has been challenging”.

The OG Beachwear founder told us: “These last few weeks, as going through any break up, it’s not nice. It’s not a nice time.”

“Having to deal with the press and other people’s opinions, and people thinking that they know what’s going on when they don’t, that’s been challenging. But overall, I’m doing ok. I’m getting through it and keeping busy.”

Gemma also praised her Love Island co-stars for helping her during this difficult time, telling us: “The girls have been lovely.”

“Every single one of them has sent me a message, being there, telling me if I never need a call they’ll be there. So that’s really lovely and makes it a bit easier.”

Gemma confirmed her split from Luca in a statement posted on her Instagram Story, which read: “To all my followers, I wanted to let you know that Luca and I are no longer in a relationship.” “It wasn’t an easy decision but ultimately this is what is best for us both right now.” “Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning, and I want to thank you for your continued support as we start new chapters,” she added, before signing off: “Love always, Gem x.” Just over one hour after her post, Luca broke his silence on Instagram. Clearly annoyed by Gemma’s announcement, the 23-year-old wrote: “Switched my phone back on after taking some time out to clear my head after an emotional afternoon to thousands of messages and news articles about my breakup.” “I would have liked some time to process this privately but as you all already now know sadly Gemma and I made the mutual decision earlier today to go our separate ways.” “We have been on such a journey together and have made some amazing memories which I will treasure. I can’t thank everyone enough for their support for us as a couple during and after Love Island,” he added. “We will remain good friends and I wish nothing but the best for her.”