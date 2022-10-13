Love Island star Faye Winter reveals why she will be attending the NTAs WITHOUT Teddy Soares

Love Island star Faye Winter has revealed why she will be attending the National Television Awards without Teddy Soares this year.

The NTAs will take place tonight (October 13) at London’s OVO Arena, Wembley.

A host of famous faces will begin lining out on the NTAs Red Carpet from 5pm, and the awards ceremony will air live on ITV and ITV Hub from 8pm.

Taking to her Instagram story on Wednesday night, Faye revealed she will be attending the event solo this year.

The Love Island star answered a fan’s question, which asked “Feddy at NTAs?” during a “Catch up” Q & A session.

The Devon beauty responded: “It will be me doing it for the both of us as my darling is resting up. I’m terrified but I will try and do [Teddy] proud.”

“I’ve never done anything like this without him and I feel like I will be without my right leg, arm and confidence.”

Teddy and Faye found love on Love Island 2021.

The couple placed third behind runners-up Toby Aromolaran and Chloe Burrows, and winners Liam Reardon and Millie Court.

The reality stars recently welcomed a third addition to their family in the form of an adorable pooch named Bonnie.