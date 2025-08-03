Love Island star Emma Munro reveals ex Harry texted her THIS before heading onto the series

Love Island star Emma Munro has revealed what ex Harry texted her before he headed into the villa.

Days after speaking out about the two of them conspiring to win the £50,000 cash prize, the 30-year-old spoke on Spill With Will.

Speaking about the pair’s relationship prior to the series, she denied knowing he was going on the show.

She said: “No, he [Harry] sent me the weirdest text right before he went into holding.”

“And he basically said ‘oh you won’t be able to contact me for the summer, please get hold of my mum if you need anything.”

“I thought oh he’s going to rehab. Or he’s checked into a wellness centre, how wrong was I?”

Emma continued, saying she found out like everyone else when Love Island’s Instagram page shared his photo.

She added: “I wasn’t shocked you know. I feel like this is a bit of him, he’d be the perfect candidate.”

“And he has been, he’s carried the show on his back, lets be honest.”

Speaking for the first time since her dumping, Emma was asked what her response was to those who said she went in with a game plan to get back with Harry and win the show together.

She responded: “I think they’ve just been proved wrong because he’s still in there and I’ve now left the Villa so that definitely wasn’t the game plan. We hadn’t spoken, I can confirm that is just a rumour.”

Speaking about how, at one point, the pair appeared to be trying to rekindle things, she confessed: “It’s very easy when you’ve been with someone a long time, to fall back into that spot where you’re comfortable.”

“When we were flirty it felt like everything was good and perfect, but then I very quickly snapped out of it when I saw his behaviour.”

“I had to keep reminding myself that those were the same behaviours why I left in the first place and why I don’t want to go back there,” she continued.

