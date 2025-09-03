Love Island star Ella Barnes SPLITS from boyfriend after year of dating

Love Island star Ella Barnes has reportedly split from her boyfriend Neil Farrugia, after a year of dating.

The 25-year-old influencer, who appeared on the ITV show in 2023, reportedly split from her partner of a year, following issues with long-distance.

Neil, a fitness enthusiast who had dated fellow Love Islander Gemma Owen, resides in Malta, while Ella is based in Kent, UK.

A source told The Sun of the split: “Ella and Neil had some amazing times together, but in the end they found it too difficult to make their relationship work long distance.”

“They didn’t have any hard feelings, but realised it was too tough to make it work in the long run. They’re both still young and have plenty of opportunities ahead of them.”

“They’ve wiped their Instagram accounts of pictures together and unfollowed each other – which has made the split official.”

Ella previously dated TOWIE star Roman Hackett, but soon met Neil on the Isle of Malta last year.

Answering a Q&A with followers about how she met her partner, she said: “Me and Olivia Hawkins went to Malta for @isleofmtv festival last summer.”

“I met Neil the first night I got there and we just clicked instantly. I was never meant to go on the trip it was super last minute. I am truly a believer of that everything happens for a reason.”

In another post, she revealed it had been “tough” as she hadn’t seen Neil for “four weeks”, as they lived so far apart.