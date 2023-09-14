Love Island star Ella Barnes reveals the REAL reason she split from Mitchel Taylor

“Unfortunately myself and Mitch have decided to end our relationship. I really wanted things to work out and I’m gutted that our journey has come to an end.”

“I wish Mitch all the best and hope he finds his happiness. It’s time for both of us to start a new chapter. Thank you so much for all the love and support, it means the world to me. Lots of Love, Ella xx,” she signed off.

In his own statement, Mitch wrote: “Morning everyone. As you have most likely seen Ella’s post sadly our relationship has come to an end.”

“We had no intentions of ending, but with out busy life’s at this moment and living the other side of the country made it extremely hard for it to work. I wish Ella nothing but the best as she is a lovely girl and deserves the world.”

Ella has since shared more details of their split during her appearance on FUBAR Radio.

She told hosts Bobby Norris and Stephen Leng: “To be honest with you, I think when you’re in the villa, you’re in such a bubble. Then, after Love Island, you have such busy lives especially me and Mitch.”

“We live in different parts of the country, like four hours away. Mitch has literally got a club appearance every weekend for the next two months and I’m at events all the time in London.”