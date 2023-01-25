Love Island star Ekin-Su makes heartbreaking confession about life after the show

Ekin-Su Culculoglu has made a heartbreaking confession about life after Love Island.

The Turkish actress won the 2022 series of the popular dating show alongside her Italian boyfriend Davide Sanclimenti.

Speaking to fellow former contestant Joe Garratt in a Reddit chat, the TV personality admitted she has “no friends” since finding fame on the show, as many have sold stories about her.

She said: “Don’t change who you are, don’t get caught up in this ego where you think you’re this celebrity so you should act a certain way and belittle people – you shouldn’t.”

“We’re all equal, I feel like even the people who clean the toilet, you should respect that person because we’re all the same. Stay humble.”

“I lost so many friends coming out, I don’t have any friends left because they sold stories of me,” Ekin-Su shared.

Joe replied: “Oh that’s so sad, well they weren’t friends then. That’s jealousy man, that’s sad.”

Remaining positive, Ekin-Su added: “But then you make new friends who understand you.”

Since winning Love Island, Ekin-Su has landed major brand deals and a travel series with her boyfriend Davide.

She is currently appearing on ITV’s Dancing On Ice.