Love Island star DUMPED as cruel twist sees ‘huge character’ leave the villa

A Love Island star has been dumped in a cruel twist that will see a “huge character” leave the villa.

The scene will play out over the next few episodes, as the Sun revealed it’s keeping the identity of the cast member a secret.

However, a source revealed that the said Islander has been a huge part of the series, and left the other castmates shocked.

The source told The Sun: “The way this dumping played out was truly savage. It was absolutely shocking.”

“This Islander has been integral to the series – they’ll be talked about for years – and so to lose them was a massive moment for bosses and will be the same for viewers.”

“The scenes will play out over the next few episodes.”

The last few episodes saw a shocking recoupling cause chaos throughout the villa, as Toni decided to choose former flame Harrison, leaving her partner Cach to couple up with Emma.

Lauren, Harrison’s previous partner, was left devastated after being blindsided by the twist – as Toni confessed they had planned to recouple hours earlier on the terrace.

Trying to make things right, Harrison and Toni both went to apologise to Cach and Lauren.

Lauren said to Harrison: “I’ve wasted my whole time getting to know you for no reason… To do what you’ve done to me tonight is so disrespectful.” She added: “I feel like everything has been a lie.”

Meanwhile, Cach told Toni: “That was one of the most embarrassing things I’ve been through in my entire life… You knew what decision you wanted to make, you were just waiting for the go ahead from someone else.”

“I can’t respect that. Good luck with your endeavours,” he concluded and walked away.

Still reeling from the shock decision, Cach confides in Ty on the Terrace, showing he’s in touch with his emotions, he begins to cry as Ty comforts him.

Cach admits: “I can’t believe I’m crying. I haven’t cried in years.”

SuperValu Insurance is our official Reality TV partner this summer.

A leading provider of car, home, travel and life insurance, SuperValu Insurance offers a range of cover options to suit people of all ages and all life stages.

For more information and a quote, check out SuperValu.ie/Insurance.

(SuperValu Financial Services DAC t/a SuperValu Insurance is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland).