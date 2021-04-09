Love Island star Demi Jones breaks down after finding out lump on her neck could be cancerous

The 22-year-old has to have the lump removed

Demi Jones has revealed she has to have a “potentially cancerous” lump removed from her neck.

The reality star, who appeared on the winter version of Love Island last year, broke down in tears on her Instagram Story as she told her 1.1 million followers.

Demi said: “I went to go get the results today for my lump and they think it could be cancerous. I’ve got to go have it removed.”

Through tears, the 22-year-old continued: “I’m worried, but I’m sure it will be fine. It’s just a shock because you just don’t think…”

“I was sat there in the waiting room and it was full of old people and I was the only young one there. I know loads of women go through this so I’ll be fine. It might not even be cancerous.”

“They’ve got to cut it out to be sure. I’m just a bit shocked at the moment. I’ll be ok, I’ll get it removed and I should be fine.”

The reality star then posted a snap urging fans to get any irregularities checked.

She wrote: “Please don’t put off getting lumps checked, if appointments keep getting cancelled then you need to chase it up.”

“I was supposed to have this appointment 6 months ago.. At my scan they said ‘everything looks fine’ and went to send me on my way.”

“I challenged it and asked if they could do more, in which they said ‘oh well we can test the fluid if you want us to?’

“Thank god I asked as it was the fluid that came back potentially cancerous. Always push!”