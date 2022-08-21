Love Island’s Davide pens sweet tribute to ‘soulmate’ Ekin-Su on her birthday

Davide Sanclimenti has penned a sweet tribute to his girlfriend Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu on her birthday.

The Italian Stallion and the Turkish actress met on the 2022 series of Love Island, which they won by a landslide vote.

Taking to Instagram today to mark Ekin-Su’s 28th birthday, Davide wrote: “Happy Birthday to my Queen. My soulmate. My best friend. Hope you enjoyed your birthday 🥳 in style.”

“Cheers to many more celebrations to come 🥰♥️”, he added.

It comes after Ekin-Su and Davide announced they will be returning to our screens very soon, after landing their own TV show.

Speaking on Channel 4’s ‘The Big Breakfast’, the couple unveiled an upcoming project with ITV2, which will see them to travel to their native Turkey and Italy to meet each other’s family and explore each other’s heritage.

Davide teased: “We are going to road trip to Italy and Turkey. So one week in Italy, one week in Turkey and we’re going to be on ITV2 so it’s going to be like our own programme.”

Ekin-Su added that their fans will get to watch them cook for each other, as well as their hallmark bickering.