Love Island star Dani Dyer set to make cameo in EastEnders

The 24-year-old is following in the footsteps of her famous father

Dani Dyer is set to make a cameo in EastEnders.

The Love Island star’s father Danny is a legend on the popular soap, famously playing Mick Carter since 2013.

Following in the footsteps of her dad, Dani will appear on the show next month – starring as a taxi driver.

BBC have shared a first look at the reality star in her new role, posing in a cab as her dad looks on through the window.

A TV insider told The Sun: “Soap fans are going to be thrilled to see father and daughter acting opposite each other.”

“Unlike some other celebrities who come on the show, she won’t be playing herself, she will be a cabbie who picks up Mick in the street.”

“But it’s only a small role and not one which bosses are planning on keeping as an ongoing character.”

Dani, 24, welcomed her first child with boyfriend Sammy Kimmence back in January – a baby boy named Santiago.

Sharing the news on Instagram at the time, she wrote: “After a very long day and night finally our special little boy arrived 23/01/2021.”

“We are in a complete baby bubble and enjoying every moment, can not believe he is ours, completely in love and so grateful to be his mummy..”

“Sending all my love to all the other mommas to be out there in lockdown.. the best experience ever will never forget this day,” she added.

Sammy also shared the news via Instagram, writing: “Wow I just simply cannot put this moment in to words, a day I will never forget with a boy I will never stop loving.”

“You have my heart son and wow what a women your mother is 23/01/2021.”