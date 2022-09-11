Love Island star Coco Lodge breaks down in tears over online trolling: ‘I’m sick of it’

Love Island star Coco Lodge broke down in tears over comments she’s received from online trolls.

In her latest YouTube video, the Casa Amor beauty admitted she was “sick and tired” of reading cruel comments about her appearance on social media.

The 27-year-old, who was vlogging her trip to Ibiza at the time, said she didn’t want to head out with her pals because she was so upset over the comments.

She said: “So everyone’s gone out to Amnesia but after Ocean I was so, so tired. And, to be honest, I read some comments on Cheyanne’s video that she posted on TikTok and I just…”

“Honestly, I’m sick and tired of people trolling how I look. Of calling me a man or whatever, it actually has got to the point where it’s just not fair and not right.”

“I mean why am I scrolling through a video and reading comments, and everyone saying how beautiful my friend is, but then putting me down in response to that.”

“Saying, ‘Oh my God, Cheyenne you’re beautiful your figure is amazing’ and then saying: ‘Coco, who’s that man at the first part of the clip’ or, ‘Coco you look so ugly, how did this girl get on Love Island?'”

“It’s not fair, and it has got to the point where I don’t want to go out tonight now because I feel like s*** about all these comments,” Coco tearfully admitted.

The reality star joined Love Island in Casa Amor, where she struck up a romance with Andrew Le Page.

But shortly after recoupling with Coco, Andrew dumped her and rekindled his romance with Tasha Ghouri.

In an exclusive interview with Goss.ie after she was dumped from the show, Coco admitted the online trolling she’s received since finding fame “has been one of the hardest things to deal with”.

She told us: “The last thing I ever expected was the amount of comments about my appearance. I’ve never really looked at myself in the mirror and thought these things that people were saying about me. So obviously that was really hard.”

“I’m not going to lie, that really hurt and has been one of the hardest things to deal with. But I’m kind of numb to those comments about my appearance now because I do get a lot of them.”

“The trolls are next level this year, and it’s so mad because I look at their accounts and they’re like 14-year-olds at school. Like, who raised you?”