Love Island star Claudia Fogarty announces the birth of her first child with footballer boyfriend

Love Island star Claudia Fogarty has announced the birth of her first child with her boyfriend, Ollie Crankshaw.

The 31-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday to share the big news, posting a black and white photo of her newborn.

Announcing the news, she wrote: “Delilah Maeve Crankshaw 💗 born on 30th September 2025.”

She continued: “Our little bundle of joy came into this world 6 weeks early, giving us quite the scare. She is one strong little girl who has completed our whole life. We are completely besotted by her and can’t wait to bring her home and start this amazing journey of parenthood. Mummy and daddy love you so so much @ollycrankshaw1 💗”

Fellow Islanders congratulated the pair in the comments, with Molly Smith commenting: “Congratulations she’s beautiful 😍😍❤️,” while Jessie Wynter wrote: “Congratulations ❤️”

Over the weekend, Claudia detailed how she had a “very scary” 48 hours in the hospital, after her water broke in a car park.

She detailed how she was getting her eyelashes done when she felt a trickle of water and speaking from her bed, Claudia said: “It’s scary now because there’s no water. My bump has shrunk in size. That scared me. She’s fine. I had a scan.”

She continued: “This baby’s coming a lot earlier than I thought.”

In May, Claudia announced she was expecting her first child with footballer boyfriend Olly Crankshaw.

Announcing the news, the 30-year-old shared a sweet video of her and her partner on the beach as they announced the news.

The former Love Island star captioned the post: “Half of me half of you 👶🏼We can’t wait to meet you. Baby Crankshaw coming November 25 💗”

In September 2023, Claudia went public with her footballer boyfriend, Olly.

“Hard launching” their relationship, the reality star shared a series of loved-up snaps of the pair, as she wrote: “Finally found my happiness.”

The reality TV star and daughter of a famous motorcycle racer, Carl Fogarty, appeared on the ninth season of Love Island in 2023.

During her time on Love Island, the 30-year-old was coupled up with Casey O’Gorman, before his head was turned in Casa Amor by Rosie Seabrook.

The pair appeared close outside the villa, with them describing their relationship as “friends with benefits” at one stage.

However, they went their separate ways, and Casey went on to win this year’s Love Island All Stars with then-girlfriend Gabby Allen.