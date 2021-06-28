Love Island star Chris Hughes joins Tinder following split from Jesy Nelson

The 28-year-old admitted he hasn't dated anyone since him and Jesy called it quits last year

Chris Hughes has revealed he has joined Tinder in the hopes of finding love.

The Love Island star has been single since last March, when he split from former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson after 16 months together.

Speaking to The Sun about his decision to sign up for the dating app, Chris said: “I haven’t been on a date at all. You chat to people and meet people but I’ve been busy with work.”

“I haven’t got anyone on my radar at the minute in terms of dating. It’s not like I have dated, I haven’t even been on a date.”

“It’s more that I haven’t had the opportunity to, I am ready to date but I haven’t met the person who I want to take out,” he explained.

“I have been in a couple of relationships over the last two or three years, I haven’t actually been on many dates at all. It’s quite nice now that restrictions are easing slightly and you can start to meet up with people.” Speaking about his split from Jesy, Chris said: “We are still good friends, we still talk.” “She has told me all about her music plans and I’m excited to hear her new music and I can’t wait for that to be released. She is going to smash that.” “We still talk, we are still friends, it’s really nice, it’s the nice thing about our relationship.”