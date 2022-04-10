Love Island star Chloe Crowhurst welcomes her first child

Love Island star Chloe Crowhurst has welcomed her first child with her boyfriend David Houghton.

The 27-year-old reality star gave on Friday, April 7 – two weeks after her due date.

A representative for Chloe told OK! magazine that the new mum is “totally in love” with her daughter, and that she “is looking forward to her new chapter as a family of 3”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chloe Crowhurst (@chloecrowhurstx)

Chloe appeared on the 2017 series of Love Island, alongside Kem Cetinay, Chris Hughes, Olivia Attwood, Jess Shears, Dom Leaver, Montana Brown, Amber Davies, Sam Gowland, Marcel Somerville, and Camilla Thurlow.

She announced her pregnancy on Instagram in January, writing: “2022.. when 2 become 3. We can’t wait to meet you little one.”

“It’s been a overwhelming few months, but I am super excited for the future and creating memories with my own little family.”