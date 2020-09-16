Love Island star Charlie Frederick joins Made In Chelsea cast

The series returns to E4 later this month

Charlie Frederick has joined the cast of Made In Chelsea.

According to The Sun, the Love Island star will appear on the show’s upcoming season – which premieres on E4 on September 28.

Charlie rose to fame on the 2018 series of Love Island, which saw him couple up with Hayley Hughes.

However, Charlie and Hayley were the first stars to be dumped from the villa, after the public voted them the “least compatible” couple.

The personal trainer has also previously dated Love Island 2019 stars Lucie Donlan and Arabella Chi.

The upcoming series of Made In Chelsea is set to document Sam Thompson’s dramatic split from Zara McDermott – who also appeared on Love Island in 2018.

The couple reportedly called it quits last month, after Sam allegedly found out Zara hooked up with someone else during the early stages of their romance.

The new season of Made in Chelsea premieres on E4 on September 28.

On this week’s episode of Goss Chats, Goss.ie CEO Ali Ryan chats with award-winning makeup artist and MRS Glam creator, Michelle Regazolli Stone.

The celebrity MUA opens up about the ups and downs of living through the pandemic, and how her makeup range saved her.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.