Love Island star Casey’s ex has been revealed – and she looks EXACTLY like one of the girls

Love Island star Casey O’Gorman’s ex has been revealed, and she looks exactly like one of the girls.

The 26-year-old entered the villa on Wednesday night alongside Jordan Odofin.

The Tring native chose to bring Lana Jenkins, Olivia Hawkins and Jessie Wynter on dates – and had a particular connection with Lana.

Casey’s ex has since been revealed as former figure skater Lea Broc.

According to The UK Sun, the former couple parted ways last year.

The French native, who currently lives in London, has stunning blonde hair – and bears a striking resemblance to Love Island’s Lana.

Casey chose to bring Lana on a date, and the pair hit it off straight away.

The 25-year-old is currently coupled up with Australian bombshell Aaron Waters, but Ron Hall is grafting to get her back.

Love Island continues tonight at 9.30pm on Virgin Media Two.

