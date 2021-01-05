Love Island star Camilla Thurlow praised for showing ‘the real side of being a mum’

The reality star welcomed her first child in October

Camilla Thurlow has been praised for showing “the real side of being a mum” on social media.

The Love Island star and her boyfriend Jamie Jewitt welcomed their first child, a daughter named Nell, back in October.

Since giving birth, Camilla has shared plenty of “real” posts about motherhood on social media, and her latest post has won her even more praise.

Taking to Instagram, the 31-year-old posed in a nursing bra and sweatpants, as she took a make-up free selfie with her daughter.

Camilla captioned the post: “Nell trying to teach me the post-feed pout, I don’t think she’s impressed by my attempt 😗🤣”.

In the comment section, fans thanked the Love Island star for being so candid about motherhood on social media.

One fan wrote: “I love how you really do show the real side of being a mum ❤️.”

Another commented: “Love how real you are ❤️. And love to see that baby is so important to you, not showing off your body, make up, clothes etc. Go girl!”

Camilla and Jamie, who met on the 2017 series of Love Island, announced the birth of their first child on October 27.

Taking to Instagram, Camilla shared sweet snaps of their newborn baby, and wrote: “Nell Sophia Jewitt, 4:32am, 27th October, 6lb 5oz.”

“There may be a thousand new photos on my camera roll, but none of them could ever do justice to the way you have lit up our lives.”

Jamie also shared photos of their daughter on Instagram, alongside the caption: “Nell Sophia Jewitt, 6.5 lbs, 27/10/2020 4.32am.”

“After all of life’s ups and downs I can honestly say this morning brought on a monumental change of perspective.

“From this day forward I promise to be the very best version of myself for you and your mum and do my best to give you both everything you could possibly ask for.”