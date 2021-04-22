Love Island star Arabella Chi reveals she got her lip fillers dissolved

The model opted for a "more natural" look

Arabella Chi has revealed she got her lip fillers dissolved.

The Love Island star visited Harley Street Injectables in London, where she opted for a “more natural” look by replacing the filler with more natural chemicals.

Speaking to The Sun, the model said: “I’m so happy with my new natural lip filler.”

The 29-year-old, who appeared on Love Island in 2019, followed in the footsteps of fellow Islander Molly-Mae Hague – who got her lip filler dissolved last year.

Showing off her new lips, Molly-Mae said: “Oh my god it doesn’t even look that different! I was just face timing my sister and we were both crying at how small my lips have gone!”

“This is completely and utterly swollen they are going to be way smaller than this tomorrow I can tell. When I got in the car I was traumatised as they were so swollen.”

“I am weirdly happy I feel like I have gone back to 15 year old me,” she added.

After she posted the video on YouTube, Molly also shared the results of her procedure on her Instagram Story – and warned her young followers to “learn to her mistakes”.

She wrote: “I really hope some of you guys learn from the mistakes I’ve made with fillers, especially my younger followers.”

“I started getting filler so young and it has been one of my biggest regrets. I used to be so insecure about my slightly thinner lips but now I’m older I’ve realised that embracing what you have naturally is so much better! (I truly mean this).”

“Reversing all my mistakes now and feeling so much better for it,” she added.