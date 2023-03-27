Love Island star announces their engagement

Love Island 2020 star Ollie Williams has announced his engagement to his girlfriend Laura Nofer.

The Cornwall native appeared on the winter series of the dating show three years ago, and famously left the villa after just three days in the hopes of rekindling his romance with Laura.

It looks like Ollie made the right decision, as he and Laura got engaged over the weekend.

The former reality star took to Instagram on Sunday to share the news, by posting a photo of Laura showing off her engagement ring on the top of Brown Willy – Cornwall’s highest hill on Bodmin Moor.

He captioned the post: “Strange things happen up on the Moor! 💍”

Prior to quitting Love Island, Ollie was coupled up with Paige Turley – who went on to win the series with Finn Tapp.

Explaining his decision to leave the show, Ollie said at the time: “I have to be honest with myself, and everyone, that I do still love someone else.”

“I have to follow my heart in this scenario and it would be wrong for me to ignore these feelings. At the end of the day, this is Love Island and it’s about finding love.”

“If I carried on anything with Paige, or any other girl that might come into the villa, it wouldn’t be fair on them.”