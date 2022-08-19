Love Island star announces DRAMATIC career change

Love Island 2022 star Jay Younger has announced a dramatic career change.

The 28-year-old entered the villa as a bombshell, but after failing to find a connection with anyone, he was dumped from the island.

Shortly afterwards, the Scotsman returned to his day job as an investment analyst.

However, he has since announced he is dramatically changing his career.

Jay has been avidly documenting his fitness routine and journey via Instagram since leaving the villa.

On Thursday, the 28-year-old announced he had launched a career as a personal trainer, creating a fitness-based Instagram page “YNGRFIT”.

The Scotsman teased that the first of the fitness content would arrive on the platform on September 1.

