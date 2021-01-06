Home UK Showbiz Love Island star Anna Vakili reveals she’s going under the knife

Love Island star Anna Vakili reveals she’s going under the knife

The 30-year-old recently recovered from Covid-19

Saoirse O'Regan
Instagram

Anna Vakili has revealed she’s having breast reduction surgery next week.

The Love Island star casually shared the news on her Instagram Story, as she posted a picture of a Skinade MD product.

The ‘Pre + Post Care Surgical Programme’ is designed to help patients prepare and recover from plastic surgery, improving results and lowering associated down time.

Anna simply captioned the post: “Taking this before and after my breast reduction surgery next week.”

Instagram story

The news comes after Anna and her family recently recovered from Covid-19.

In another post shared on her Instagram Story, the reality star told fans: “Guys just a little update, I’m totally symptom-free now so I can go for walks.”

“Mum is much much better, and Dad has been much better the past day or two, as in he’s not bed-bound anymore, which is great,” she explained.

Anna previously told fans that Covid-19 was “the worst” illness she’s ever had.

In a post shared on Instagram last week, the 30-year-old said: “Hey guys, I had so many messages from you guys asking about my symptoms…”

“My main symptom was really bad shakes. I was really cold for the first few days.”

Anna also warned her followers that “this s**t is not a joke”.

