Love Island star Anna Vakili reveals she’s going under the knife

Anna Vakili has revealed she’s having breast reduction surgery next week.
The Love Island star casually shared the news on her Instagram Story, as she posted a picture of a Skinade MD product.
The ‘Pre + Post Care Surgical Programme’ is designed to help patients prepare and recover from plastic surgery, improving results and lowering associated down time.
Anna simply captioned the post: “Taking this before and after my breast reduction surgery next week.”
The news comes after Anna and her family recently recovered from Covid-19.
In another post shared on her Instagram Story, the reality star told fans: “Guys just a little update, I’m totally symptom-free now so I can go for walks.”
“Mum is much much better, and Dad has been much better the past day or two, as in he’s not bed-bound anymore, which is great,” she explained.
Anna previously told fans that Covid-19 was “the worst” illness she’s ever had.
In a post shared on Instagram last week, the 30-year-old said: “Hey guys, I had so many messages from you guys asking about my symptoms…”
“My main symptom was really bad shakes. I was really cold for the first few days.”
Anna also warned her followers that “this s**t is not a joke”.