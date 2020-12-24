Love Island star Anna Vakili reveals she’s been ‘bedbound for days’ after testing positive for Covid-19

Anna Vakili has revealed she’s been “bedbound for days” after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The Love Island star shared her diagnosis on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, revealing her younger sister Mandi had also tested positive for the deadly virus.

Sharing a snap from her bed, the 30-year-old wrote: “This corona s**t is no joke. Been bedbound for days and now been tested positive and so has Mandi.”

Sharing a festive photo alongside her sister, Anna wrote: “Before corona came to mess up our Christmas! 😩

“Wishing everyone an early Merry Christmas. Love you all 💚,” she added.

28-year-old Mandi also updated her followers about the diagnosis, revealing that while her symptoms were “not bad”, Anna had been “really bad”.

She explained: “So me and Anna both got tested for Covid. I’m not that bad to be honest, I had one night that was bad and I have a regular cold, but I’m dealing with it. It’s not my worse cold.”

“Anna has been really bad, completely bed bound. Me, Anna, my mum and dad are all isolating right now at our place because my parents were staying at ours before Tier 4 got announced.

“We all have symptoms. I was really worried about my mum but mum is not so bad,” Mandi continued.

“She’s got symptoms but she’s actually doing better than Anna, considering she’s got diabetes, high-blood pressure and other underlying issues.”

“We were going to have Christmas with the whole family at mine, but Dubai, Christmas party and NYE got cancelled,” she added.

“My cousin has also got it. It’s pretty s**t right now. We’re all sick right now, doing a lot of home remedies to feel better.”

The news comes after Anna’s Love Island co-stars Amber Gill and Molly-Mae Hague faced backlash for holidaying abroad as coronavirus cases surge in the UK.