Love Island star Amy Hart reveals hopes to start a family – after freezing her eggs

Amy Hart has revealed her hopes to start a family, after freezing her eggs.

The Love Island star, who is dating Sam Rason, has started the fertility treatment process again after finding out her AMH level (fertility span) was “quite low”.

The 29-year-old, who has already put five eggs in the freezer, told The Sun: “I’d like ten [children], but I think that boat has passed now, so I’d be really happy with two.”

“So whether that’s birth children and adopted children – or whatever, I’d open to lots of different ideas.”

Amy froze her eggs last year, after doctors warned her she was heading towards an “early menopause”.

Speaking on Loose Women, the reality star said: “My mum and my nan and my auntie, all had their children by the time they were 25 and all went through the menopause in their early 40s, so 41, 42.”

“I went for a fertility MOT and all the results showed that I’m heading for that same sort of timeline. My eggs now are a better quality than they will be in a year, two years, three years.”

“I would have loved to have frozen earlier, unfortunately the legislation at the moment is they can only be frozen for 10 years. So you’ve got to get it right in that you get the better quality eggs to freeze, but then you don’t sell yourself short for how long you can use them for.”

Amy also admitted at the time that she wouldn’t be opposed to having a baby on her own.

She said: “If I meet someone – amazing, but if not, then I can have a baby. You can meet the love of your life at any time in your life. Unfortunately your biological clock doesn’t go on forever.”

Amy confirmed her romance with Sam in August last year.

